Crystal L. Webert



Crystal L. Webert, 32 of Oak Harbor, OH, ended her courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born January 26, 1987, in Grand Prairie, TX, to Ronald and Connie (Behlmer) Webert. She was a 2005 graduate of Oak Harbor High School. While courageously fighting Cystic Fibrosis, Crystal was also passionate about fundraising for the CF Foundation. She was also an advocate for organ donation, and ultimately became a donor herself. She loved caring for her four yorkies and enjoyed coloring and crocheting. When it came to the Detroit Red Wings and the Backstreet Boys, there was no bigger fan.



Survivors include her parents, Ronald and Connie Webert of Oak Harbor; boyfriend of 16 years, Greg Walters of Oak Harbor; brothers, Bill (Angie) Webert of Maumee, OH and Adam (Sara) Webert of Graytown, OH; sister, Rachael Webert of Oak Harbor; maternal grandmother, Kay Verhoff; maternal grandfather, Don (Betty) Behlmer; four nephews; a niece and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Werner and Barbara Webert.



Visitation will be from 4-9pm Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Services will begin at 11am Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Funeral Home with the Rev. Kathy Flick officiating. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to either the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org) or The Humane Society of Ottawa County. Online Condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.



P.S. Be an Organ Donor!



Published in The Blade on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary