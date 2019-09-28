|
|
Cullen Thomas Lumbrezer
Our hearts broke on September 25th when Cullen Thomas Lumbrezer died. Precious and beloved son of Michael and Lynn. Cherished brother of Megan, Sr. Mary Rita, O.P., Tricia (Thomas) Drockton, Michael, Jr. (Rachel), Rose (deceased), Brendan, Kevin (Christina), Bryan, Christopher (Christina Ramsey), Maria, and Ana Holz. Doting uncle of six.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 29th from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where The Divine Mercy Chaplet will be recited at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 30th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 28, 2019