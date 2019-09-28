Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
(419) 644-3601
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Assumption, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cullen Lumbrezer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cullen Thomas Lumbrezer


2000 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cullen Thomas Lumbrezer Obituary
Cullen Thomas Lumbrezer

Our hearts broke on September 25th when Cullen Thomas Lumbrezer died. Precious and beloved son of Michael and Lynn. Cherished brother of Megan, Sr. Mary Rita, O.P., Tricia (Thomas) Drockton, Michael, Jr. (Rachel), Rose (deceased), Brendan, Kevin (Christina), Bryan, Christopher (Christina Ramsey), Maria, and Ana Holz. Doting uncle of six.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 29th from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where The Divine Mercy Chaplet will be recited at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 30th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cullen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now