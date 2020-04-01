|
Mr. Curley Murphy
Mr. Murphy, 84, passed Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He worked for GM Powertrain many years prior to retirement. He is survived by wife, Barbara L. Murphy; daughter, Gail Richardson; son, James Randle; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters; 4 brothers and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Johnny L. Barringer, Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 1, 2020