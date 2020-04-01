Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Mr. Curley Murphy

Mr. Murphy, 84, passed Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He worked for GM Powertrain many years prior to retirement. He is survived by wife, Barbara L. Murphy; daughter, Gail Richardson; son, James Randle; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters; 4 brothers and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Johnny L. Barringer, Officiant.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 1, 2020
