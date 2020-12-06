Curtis "Curt" Alan OlsonApril 13, 1930 - December 4, 2020Curtis "Curt" Alan Olson, age 90, of Toledo, went home to be with the Lord Friday, December 4, 2020 at Kingston Residence. He was born April 13, 1930 to Wilbur and Edith Olson in Chicago, Illinois. Curt graduated from Purdue Engineering School and later earned an MBA from Indiana University. He met and married the love of his life, Margie on June 15, 1957 and together they raised their 4 children.Curt was employed at Dupont for more than 30 years as an engineer and manager. Curt was an excellent cook. There were several all-time favorites he was well known for, especially his pizza, ice cream, bread & butter pickles, cinnamon rolls, cheesecake and chicken paprikash.Christmas was always a special time for Curt. He never failed to pull out all of the stops to ensure that everyone felt the same magic he did. One of his favorite pastimes was learning from history, especially the World War II era. He also enjoyed building model airplanes from that era.Throughout his life, Curt was a family man spending all the time he could with them. He had an infectious smile and a great sense of humor that will be remembered by all. Curt really enjoyed taking bus trips with his wife Margie touring many places throughout the US.Curt's smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wilbur "Bill" Olson.Curt is survived by his loving wife, Margie Olson; children, Lynne (Dave) Bones, Sharon Olson, Kathie (Jack) Hagmeyer and John (Wyonda) Olson; grandchildren, Kate, Beth, David, Matthew, Michael, Victoria, Amber and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Clara, Anna, Mary and Caroline; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.The family will have a private service in the coming week and plan to have a celebration of life get-together with friends as COVID permits next summer.Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Promedica Hospice of Sylvania or Christ Presbyterian Church in Curt's memory.To leave a special message for the Olson Family please visit