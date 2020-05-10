Curtis E. NorrisCurtis E. Norris, age 86 of Toledo, passed away May 4, 2020 at the Goerlich Center in Sylvania, Ohio. Curtis was born October 6, 1933 in Bessamar, Alabama to James and Louise (Mitchell) Norris and moved to Toledo in 1943. He graduated in 1952 from Scott High School where he played football. Curtis served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He married Josephine Armour in June 1955 and together they raised their family in Toledo. Curtis worked as a Glass Maker at LOF in Rossford, Ohio until he retired. He loved landscaping his yard and watching football, especially the Steelers.Surviving are his loving wife, Josephine; their children, Kenneth Norris, Lynn Norris and James Norris; two grandchildren, Christopher Norris and Michael (Kelly) Norris. Also surviving are his 3 great grandchildren, Desiree Norris, Liam Norris and Sebastian Rosales. Preceding him in death were his parents; his brothers, Joel Doublin and Pete and David Roy.Due to the Pandemic, the family had a private graveside service in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio. 419-475-5055. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the Goerlich Center of Sylvania for their great care and compassion.