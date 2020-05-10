Curtis E. Norris
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis E. Norris

Curtis E. Norris, age 86 of Toledo, passed away May 4, 2020 at the Goerlich Center in Sylvania, Ohio. Curtis was born October 6, 1933 in Bessamar, Alabama to James and Louise (Mitchell) Norris and moved to Toledo in 1943. He graduated in 1952 from Scott High School where he played football. Curtis served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He married Josephine Armour in June 1955 and together they raised their family in Toledo. Curtis worked as a Glass Maker at LOF in Rossford, Ohio until he retired. He loved landscaping his yard and watching football, especially the Steelers.

Surviving are his loving wife, Josephine; their children, Kenneth Norris, Lynn Norris and James Norris; two grandchildren, Christopher Norris and Michael (Kelly) Norris. Also surviving are his 3 great grandchildren, Desiree Norris, Liam Norris and Sebastian Rosales. Preceding him in death were his parents; his brothers, Joel Doublin and Pete and David Roy.

Due to the Pandemic, the family had a private graveside service in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio. 419-475-5055. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the Goerlich Center of Sylvania for their great care and compassion.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved