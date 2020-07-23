1/1
Curtis Hicks
1955 - 2020
Curtis Hicks

07/25/1955 - 07/18/2020

Curtis E. Hicks, 64, departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He is survived a loving wife, Virgie; brother in law, Edmond "Rody" Hillard; son, Brian (Christine); daughter, Trovonda; sisters, Alma, Gloria (Rex), Susan, Etta Juanita (Tim), Connie, Monica; brothers, Robert, Tyrone; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; step mother, Cheryl Hicks; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services Friday, July 24, 2020, wake at 3 p.m. funeral at 4 p.m. at House of Day Funeral Home.

www.houseofday.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Wake
03:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
JUL
24
Funeral
04:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
