Curtis Hicks
07/25/1955 - 07/18/2020
Curtis E. Hicks, 64, departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He is survived a loving wife, Virgie; brother in law, Edmond "Rody" Hillard; son, Brian (Christine); daughter, Trovonda; sisters, Alma, Gloria (Rex), Susan, Etta Juanita (Tim), Connie, Monica; brothers, Robert, Tyrone; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; step mother, Cheryl Hicks; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services Friday, July 24, 2020, wake at 3 p.m. funeral at 4 p.m. at House of Day Funeral Home.www.houseofday.com