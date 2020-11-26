Mrs. Curtis L. TaylorMrs. Curtis L. Taylor, born January 17, 1926, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 18, 2020.Homegoing services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Historic Third Baptist Church, 402 Pinewood Ave., Toledo, OH 43604. Wake service at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m.In lieu of floral tributes, please send donations in her memory to the Historic Third Baptist Church. The family appreciates and will acknowledge expressions of support. May God Bless and keep you. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.