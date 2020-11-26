1/1
Curtis L. Taylor
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Mrs. Curtis L. Taylor

Mrs. Curtis L. Taylor, born January 17, 1926, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 18, 2020.

Homegoing services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Historic Third Baptist Church, 402 Pinewood Ave., Toledo, OH 43604. Wake service at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of floral tributes, please send donations in her memory to the Historic Third Baptist Church. The family appreciates and will acknowledge expressions of support. May God Bless and keep you. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.

http://www.dalefh.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Wake
10:00 AM
Historic Third Baptist Church
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Historic Third Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
