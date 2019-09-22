|
|
Curtis "Skeet" Leonard Borer
Curtis "Skeet" Borer, age 61, of Maumee, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 after a courageous fight with a rare illness; Myleofibrosis. Born in Toledo, Ohio on June 27, 1958 to his parents Curtis and Mabel Borer. Curtis was a graduate of St. John's Jesuit, class of 1976. It was there he formed life-long friends.
He is survived by his sisters; Barbara (Gary) Olson, Judy (Dick) Klippstein, and Nancy (Edward) Perry; his children, Nicole (Shaun) Tremba, Brianna Borer, and Crystal (Garrett) Wagener; his grandchildren: McKenzie, Madison, Hannah, and Maddie; and his dogs Mocha and Pepper.
There will be a wake held at his residence at 4pm followed by a celebration of life at 6pm on Friday, September 27th. There will be parking available in the lot across from St Joseph's Cemetery on Wayne St. in Maumee, Ohio and direction to the wake and celebration from there.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019