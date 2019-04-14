Services Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Ohio Living Swan Creek Chapel 5916 Cresthaven Lane Toledo , OH View Map Service 12:00 PM Ohio Living Swan Creek Chapel 5916 Cresthaven Lane Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Curtis Davis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Curtis W. Davis Jr.

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Curtis W. Davis, Jr., a chemical engineer with technical and manufacturing duties who rose to jobs of increasing responsibility at Libbey-Owens-Ford Co., died Friday at Ohio Living Swan Creek. He was 96.



He was in declining health the last few months and died in his sleep, his son Craig Davis said. He and his wife, Phyllis, lived on Barrington Drive in the Old Orchard neighborhood of West Toledo before moving to Swan Creek six years ago.



Mr. Davis, who retired in 1983, became a group vice president of the automotive original equipment manufacturer business unit at L-O-F Glass. He also was in charge of a glass operations group and of L-O-F Canada. As a vice president of manufacturing, he was responsible for window glass plants in Shreveport, La., and Charleston, W.Va., plus the firm's East Toledo plant.



"He was a creative problem solver, and I think he was a demanding but fair leader," his son said. "I know from the times I've been in the plants when he worked, people respected him. He had high expectations of them and helped them achieve their personal goals."



His father, Curtis Davis, Sr., rose through the ranks, starting as a stores department clerk in the Charleston plant of what was then Libbey-Owens Sheet Glass Co. By the family's move in 1936 to Toledo, the elder Mr. Davis was in charge of the control department of L-O-F's industrial engineering division. He became the firm's third president in 1963 and chief executive in 1964.



Mr. Davis, Jr., was hired in 1948 as a member of the chemical technical control group.



"He was an analytical thinker and good at math, and he got involved in the operations side of the business," his son said. "He was involved in production and making glass, which is very process oriented, and required a chemical engineering background."



From general superintendent of grinding and polishing, Mr. Davis advanced to production manager and in 1965 became manager of window glass production. That resulted in his transfer to L-O-F headquarters on Madison Avenue in downtown Toledo.



"He really liked the action and the decision making in a production facility," His son said. "He was a plant manager for a period of time, and having contact with the day-to-day operation and the people making product, I think that excited him."



As Mr. Davis walked through the plant, workers hailed him by first name. Whatever his job, he took part in the bowling league.



"He knew every single person in the plant, what their job was," his son said. "He was shoulder to shoulder with those guys in the plants and, in some respects, socially."



He was elected a company vice president in 1966. His duties were widened in 1970 and in 1974 he was promoted to a group vice president of glass and automotive products manufacturing.



He was born Oct. 13, 1922, to Mary Emory and Curtis Woodward Davis, Sr. The family settled on Meadowwood Drive in Old Orchard, and Mr. Davis was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School, where he ran track. He was on golf and track teams at University of Toledo, from which he received a degree in chemical engineering. He took graduate courses in silicate chemistry and glass technology. He was a graduate of Harvard business school's advanced management program.



A Navy veteran of World War II, he served at Iwo Jima and Okinawa in the Pacific Theater.



Surviving are his wife, the former Phyllis Catlan, whom he married June 1, 1946; daughter, Marsha Blunk, sons Curtis Davis III, Craig Davis, and Stuart Davis; 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.



