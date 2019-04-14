Curtis Woodward Davis



Curtis Woodward Davis, Jr. passed from this life on April 12, 2019 at Ohio Living Swan Creek in Toledo. He was 96 years old. Curtis was the son of Curtis Woodward Davis and Mary Emory Londeree Davis, who preceded his in death. He was also preceded by his brother, David Edward Davis.



Curt was born in Belfry, Kentucky on October 13, 1922 and attended grade school and junior high school in Charleston, West Virginia. He moved with his family to Toledo, Ohio in 1936 where he attended and graduated from T.A. DeVilbiss High School. During World War II, Curtis served with U.S. Navy in Pacific in Iwo Jima and Okinawa. After the war, he returned to Toledo where he married Phyllis Jean Catlan on June 1, 1946. He attended and graduated from the University of Toledo in 1947 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He did graduate work in Silicate Chemistry and Glass Technology and was a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University.



Curtis spent his career at Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company at the Rossford and East Toledo plants. He retired from Libbey Owens Ford in 1983 after serving as President of Libbey Owens Ford Canada and Group Vice President of Glass Operation for Libbey Owens Ford Company.



Curtis was a member of Sigma Beta Phi fraternity and Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, past member of the Board of Standard Auto, Canada, member of the Society of Automotive Engineers, member of the Northern Lights Lodge F. and A.M., lifetime member of the University of Toledo Alumna Association, a member of Laurel Hills Tennis Club, the Inverness Club, the Toledo Club, American Legion Post 335, Toledo Botanical Gardens, the Toledo Symphony, the Toledo Museum of Art, the Toledo Zoo, and Wildwood Metropark.



Curtis is survived by his wife of 72 years, Phyllis Catlan David; children, Marsha (Joe) Blunk, Curtis (Donna) Davis, III, Craig (Pam) David, and Stuart (Christy) Davis; 10 grandchildren, Amy Hunter, David Schroeder, Sarah (Jason) Chumley, Kelly Davis, Andrea Davis, Jennifer Davis, Elizabeth Davis, Erin Davis, Jill Davis, and Max Wildenhaus; 9 great-grandchildren; 7 nieces and nephews and their families.



A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Ohio Living Swan Creek Chapel at 5916 Cresthaven Lane, Toledo, Ohio 43614. Visitation from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.with a brief service at Noon. Curtis will be interred at the Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to the of Northwest Ohio.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019