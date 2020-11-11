1/1
Cynthia "Cindy" Boulton
1951 - 2020
Cynthia "Cindy" Boulton

Cynthia "Cindy" Boulton, age 69, of Springfield Township, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic with her husband by her side. She was born on June 27, 1951 to Charles "Whitey" and Ethel (Johnson) Keip in Toledo. Cindy was a graduate of Bedford High School in 1969. She was employed with Owens Corning for a total of 25 years in between raising her children. Cindy enjoyed gardening, cooking and boating. She loved entertaining for friends and family and hosting family gatherings. Cindy looked forward to time spent with her children and grandchildren. Her smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Keip. Cindy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Vic Boulton; children, Katie (Mike) Sheflin, Abbey Overcashier and Zach (Danelle Bunce) Boulton; grandchildren, Claira, Henry and Victoria; sister, Lorrie (John) Cositore; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Cindy's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home – West Sylvania Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home – West Sylvania Chapel
Send Flowers
