|
|
Cynthia E. Wixey
Cynthia E. Wixey, age 78, of Whitehouse, Ohio passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Cynthia was born in Toledo on July 12, 1941 to John and Jeanette (Katona) Posen. She graduated high school from Whitney High School in Toledo. She graduated from Springfield City Hospital with her Nursing degree in 1963. After 40 years, Cynthia ended her career as a Registered Nurse at St. Luke's Hospital Outpatient Surgery.
Cynthia lived a life to love and serve others. Her heart genuinely put all others first. Those closest to her have countless testimonies of her love, grace, selflessness, and the giving she offered throughout her life. She touched each and everyone in her own way and her love will continue to be powerful in each connection she made.
Cynthia is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Dennis Wixey. One man, who loved one woman, with all his heart. Together they enjoyed traveling, horseback riding, camping, sailing and enjoying life with their children and grandchildren. Cynthia is also survived by her three children, Denise (Dennis) Coulter, Bruce (Rachel) Wixey and Brian (Amity) Wixey; her five grandchildren, Devin, Morgan, Tanner, Julia and Autumn; and her great grandson, Christopher.
The Wixey family sends many thanks and love to the Parkcliffe Alzheimer's Community and Hospice staff for the excellent care and compassion they gave to Cynthia and her family.
Visitation will be held at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43614 on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Community of Christ Lutheran Church, 6517 Finzel Road, Whitehouse, Ohio 43571 on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a .
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020