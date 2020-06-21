Cynthia Jo Wozny
1958 - 2020
Cynthia Jo Wozny

May 1958 - June 2020

Cynthia Jo Wozny, age 62, of Sylvania passed away peacefully in her father's home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Cynthia was born on May 10, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio. She was one of two children of Richard E. Williams and the late Arlene J. (Zaenger) Williams. Cynthia graduated from Start High School. She enjoyed reading, going to garage sales, spending time with her friends, family, children, and going to grandchildren's sporting events. Big family gatherings were one of Cynitha's favorites along with gardening.

Left to cherish Cynitha's memory is her brother, Jeffrey (Lori) Williams of Toledo, Ohio; her children that she adored, Amanda (Dan) Kollar of Toledo and Stephanie (Cesar Ruiz) Wozny of Grand Junction, Colorado; grandchildren, that she loved beyond words, Benjamin, Charlotte and Eli Kollar and her soon to be grandchild who is due in November. Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother, Arlene J. Williams.

Family will be receiving guests on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio (419 473 0300). Interment will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park and Cynthia will be at rest with all in heaven.

To share memories and condolences with Cynthia's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
