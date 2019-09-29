Home

Cynthia L. "Cindy" Buschmann


1959 - 2019
Cynthia L. "Cindy" Buschmann Obituary
Cynthia L. "Cindy" Buschmann

Cynthia L. "Cindy" Buschmann, age 60, of Toledo, passed away September 24, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born March 19, 1959, in Baltimore, MD, to George and Suzanne (Hogle) Jacobsen. Cindy was known for her joy for cooking and her sense of humor. She loved being outdoors and spending time with her grandchildren.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Jeff Buschmann; children, Jessica Korcsog, Amanda Korcsog, Stephanie (Jamie) Whitehead, Derek (Lindsey) Korcsog and Megan (Evan) Korcsog-Dunbar; grandchildren, Jamie Whitehead, Ethan Korcsog and Colton Whitehead; siblings, George (Barb) Jacobsen, Bill (Michelle) Jacobsen, Robert Jacobsen, Becky Salazar, Mike (Gayle) Jacobsen and Alyce Croskey. In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty and Don.

The family will receive guests Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery Maumee, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Cynthia Buschmann Memorial Fund at any Huntington Bank in Cindy's memory.

To leave a special message for Cindy's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
