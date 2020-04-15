Cynthia "Cindy" Lynn (Buchler) Gorsuch Cynthia "Cindy" Lynn (Buchler) Gorsuch, age 64, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at UH Samaritan Medical Center, following her battle with Pancreatic Carcinoma. She was born March 2, 1956, in Toledo, the daughter of Herman Joseph and Joan Elaine (Keen) Buchler. Cindy was a 1974 graduate of Sylvania Northview High School. She had been a resident of Ashland County since 1990. Cindy had been employed as a school bus driver for 33 years (27 with Ashland and 6 with Rossford). She had previously been a sales associate for Lane Bryant. Cindy was a member of St. Edward's Roman Catholic Church. She had also been a member of the Ohio Public School Employee Association (OPSEA) in which she served two terms as the district president. She loved children and served as a foster parent through the Christian Children's Home of Ohio. On October 22nd, 1977, Cindy married her husband of 42 years Joseph E. Gorsuch at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Maumee, Ohio. Survivors include her husband, Joseph E. Gorsuch of Ashland; her children, Joseph H. (Ashley) Gorsuch of Toledo, Gregory E. (Jamie) Gorsuch of Mount Vernon, Lynette R. Gorsuch of Akron, Martell Lynn Gorsuch of Ashland, and Marquell C. Gorsuch of Ashland. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Anden, Gabrielle, Audrey, Taylor, and Jaxon Gorsuch; along with her siblings, Sandy M. (Michael) Riddle of Toledo, Robert J. (Shelly) Buchler of Temperance, Michigan, and Jeffery J. (Cindy) Buchler of Toledo. Due to the current health crisis there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Cindy's life will be held at a later date. Friends of the family are encouraged to leave online condolences on the funeral home website at www.heylfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020.