Cynthia "Cindy" (Fix) Manteuffel
1957 - 2020
Cynthia "Cindy" (Fix) Manteuffel

Cynthia "Cindy" (Fix) Manteuffel, age 63, of Walbridge, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 4, 1957.

One of Cindy's biggest passions was her sewing and being able to create one of a kind items. When she was crafting, she was in her happy place. When she wasn't sewing or crafting Cindy could be found tending to her garden that she spent decades perfecting, but more than anything she loved spending time with her family.

Cindy married Richard Manteuffel on October 26, 1974. He survives her along with their children, Richard (Jennifer Campbell) Manteuffel II of Toledo, OH, Melissa (Lenard) Gilbert of Columbus, OH, and Troy (Kelly) Manteuffel of Holland, OH; her two grandsons, Troy II and Kane Manteuffel; her siblings, James Fix, Laura Gust, Alison Smith, Joseph Fix, Constance Fix and Catherine Lowry; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Neefe.

Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main Street, Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121) on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations in Cindy's name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

www.witzlershank.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Calling hours
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
