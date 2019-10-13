The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Cynthia Marie Whiteside


1946 - 2019
Cynthia Marie Whiteside Obituary
Cynthia Marie Whiteside

Our eldest sister, Cyndy, died after a long battle with illness. Cyndy was born to Timothy and Helen Officer of Fairborn Ohio. Cyndy was the eldest of five children. She is survived by her younger sisters and brother, Laureen Jodrey (Michael), Delores Kendrick (John), Andrea Lazzara (Robert) and always her little brother Timothy Officer (Stacy). Cyndy's early years were difficult as many families struggled after the war and its aftermath. Our mother was strong willed and instilled this will in all of her children. Cyndy graduated from Fairborn Baker High school and was accepted to nursing school. Cyndy went on to graduate as a registered nurse and had a successful career as a nurse in various doctors' offices, hospitals in the Dayton area and social worker in the Toledo and Maumee area. Though our family was scattered across the states, serving in the military, making our own way, when we were younger, we all strived to stay connected. From vacations at moms, a long holiday week at Indian Lake and trips to the UK, Georgia and California—all are memories we keep alive. Our Cyndy too made her own way, on her own terms and we miss her. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
