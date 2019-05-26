Cynthia S. (Hayes) Ivy



Ms. Cynthia S. (Hayes) Ivy, 52, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, formerly of Peabody and Beverly and Toledo, Ohio, passed away, Friday, April 26, 2019, at Tewksbury Hospital, surrounded by her family, following a lengthy illness.



Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of William Hayes and the late Sherrie (Jansen) Hayes. She was raised and educated in Peabody and was a graduate of Peabody High School class of 1984. Cyndee continued her education receiving her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.



Cyndee had been employed as Computer Tech Support at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for many years.



A loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, mother and grandmother, Cyndee liked to surround herself with family who were always there to support her through her long illness. She enjoyed being along the shores of Lake Erie and the Atlantic Ocean. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and many friends.



Surviving Cyndee in addition to her father, William Hayes of Danvers is her daughter, Kelcie Webster and her partner, Christopher Moore of Danvers; her two grandchildren, Annabelle Moore and Jameson Moore, both of Danvers; her sisters, Donna Fritz and her husband, Michael of Salem and Wendy Esteves and her husband, Jack of Peabody; her paternal grandmother, Rosemary Hayes of Oregon, OH and her uncle, Donald Hayes of Oregon, OH.



Arrangements: Cynthia's memorial service will be held in The First Church, 316 Essex St., Salem on Saturday, June 1st, at 1 P.M. Family will receive guests following the service from 2 to 4 P.M. at the First Church Hall. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. A memorial service will be held in Toledo, Ohio, in July. For expressions of sympathy please contact Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home at 978-774-6600 or a family member for Cyndee's . To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019