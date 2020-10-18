1/1
Cynthia S. (McKay) Meloy
1937 - 2020
Cynthia S. (McKay) Meloy, 83, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Lukes Hospital. Cynthia was born June 28, 1937, in Jamestown, NY, to Fulton and Dorothy (Stewart) McKay. She attended West Minster College and went on to graduate from Penn State University in 1959. She married John S. Meloy in 1961 and shared 58 wonderful years together.

Cindy began her teaching career in Alexandria, Virginia and after moving to Perrysburg taught at Ottawa Hills elementary school. She was an active member of her church, an avid bridge player, loved to travel and stay connected to many friends near and far. Cindy was loved by all and never met a stranger. Her kind heart and will to put other's first will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, John; sons, John (Lorrell) Meloy and Mark (Heather) Meloy; grandchildren, Joshua Meloy, Meghan and Daniel Meloy; brother and sister-in-law, Steven (Ginny) Meloy and brother-in-law, Bob Schoenberger. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received Friday, October 23, 2020, from 11-1 P.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537 where a Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 P.M. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in Cynthia's name to the Toledo Zoo. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Maumee
OCT
23
Memorial service
01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Maumee
Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
