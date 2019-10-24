Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Cynthia "Dianne" Westenbarger


1939 - 2019
Cynthia "Dianne" Westenbarger Obituary
Cynthia "Dianne" Westenbarger

Cynthia Dianne Westenbarger, 80, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. Dianne was born in Glouster, Ohio on June 26, 1939 to Hayden and Audrey (Ivers) Rice. On October 16, 1964, she married the love of her life, Charles Westenbarger. She was a longtime member of Harbor View Baptist Church and Living Word Baptist Church. Dianne was active at the Oregon Senior Center and was an avid collector of ceramic frogs.

Dianne is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles; sons, Wes, Jack (Sabrina), and Chuck; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Lenora and Georgene. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Living Word Baptist Church.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019
