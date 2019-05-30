DaiShawn Terell LaMonte' Watson



DaiShawn "Dai-Dai" Watson, 20, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. He was preceded in death by father, Lamine Wilson Sr.; "Big Cuz" Fred Watson; nephew, Masi King; uncle, Russell Watson Sr. along with many more loving relatives and dear friends. DaiDai is survived by loving mother, TreVell (Duane Williams) Watson; son, Jo'shi Watson; mother of his children Tytiauna McCall; uncle/dad, Eric Watson of Atlanta, Georgia; grandmothers, Virginia Watson and Lakita Wilson and step-mother, Brooklyn Wilson all of Toledo; brothers, Darvin Williams, Demetrice Johnson, Lamir Jr., LaMonte', Sentorio Wilson. Casey Anderson Jr, and Casaun Anderson; sisters, NaTyJae; Anderson, Vanashia Watson, Sakari, Aniyah, Symia, Marnjah and La'myh Wilson all of Toledo; uncles, Eli Dennis (Kim) Watson, Eric, Derric (Rhonnie), LaRell Watson, Joseph Butler, Charles, Emz, and Talbert Wilson of Toledo, Ohio. Cedric (Prophet) Watson of Atlanta, Georgia; aunts, Linda, Gwen and Shirley Watson, Lynette Stewart, Linda (Louis) Patton, Rikia, Kenyetta, Tonyetta, Lashra and Martina Wilson, Vanessa and Marena Lewis all of Toledo; India "Peaches" Watson of Dallas, Texas, Patricia Ezell of Chicago, Illinois along with many more cousins, extended family and friends, especially, Harvey Townsend Jr. "Bam Bam" and brother/ cuz, Russell Watson Jr. A Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc, Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue 43607. A Family Hour/Wake will be 10 a.m. with Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Calvary M.B. Church, 702 Collingwood Blvd. The Reverend Floyd Smith, Jr. Pastor.



Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019