Daisy M. Cole
1938 - 2020
Daisy M. Cole

Daisy M. Cole, age 81, of Toledo, passed away July 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 10, 1938, in Shelbyville, TN, to Carl and Mildred (Puckett) Grooms. Daisy worked for the former Toledo Trust Bank for over 25 years. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed tending to her yard. Daisy was a member of Shelton Park Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, Daisy was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Cole and daughter, Cynthia Johnson. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Richard) Wolff and Christopher (Joyce) Cole; grandchildren, Andrea Godwin, Melissa Lauderdale, Stephanie Cole, Christopher Cole, II, Ashley Schill, Brandon Johnson, Krystie Johnson and Cheyenne Johnson; great-grandchildren, Hayley Conlin, Kyndle Conlin, Cain Conlin, Kaylie Lauderdale and Damien Cole; and siblings, Lola Burden, Joel and Harley Grooms.

The family will receive guests Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, OH.

To leave a special message for Daisy's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
