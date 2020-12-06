1/1
Daisy Mae Brossia
1949 - 2020
Daisy Mae Brossia

Daisy Mae Brossia, 71, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Daisy was born in Toledo, Ohio August 30, 1949 to James William and Hattie Marie (Marsh) Hart and attended Waite High School. She worked several years at Chrysler Jeep; however, her true calling was being a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Daisy enjoyed camping at Blue Grass Campground in Swanton, playing bingo, frequenting local casinos, and attending her grandchildren's activities.

Daisy is survived by her daughters, Linda (Mike) Claussen and Tina (Craig) Bunn; grandchildren, Brittany (Kyle) McLargin, Chelsea (Jeremy Lewis) Gregory, Autumn (Evan Deniston) Gregory, Dakotah (Amanda Scott) Bunn, and Trent Claussen; great-grandchildren, Elliette Rose McLargin, Kamdyn and Korah Lewis, and one on the way; siblings, Ralph (Verlie) Hart, Glenda Christen, Allan (Marcella) Hart, Kaye Eberflus, Alice Hart, Nancy Blaque and Betsey Hart; sisters-in-law, Norita Hart and Jeannette Okomus; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; siblings, James Hart, Suzy Lovell, Charlotte Downey, Lillian Wohlers, Sharon Hart, Howard Hart, Thomas Hart, Carl Hart, Terry Hart, and Lonnie Hart.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Promedica Hospice or Daisy's family.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
DEC
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
