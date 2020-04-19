(News story) Daisy Smith, a nurse honored for her work to help make health care, education about health, and a place in her profession available to all, died March 20 in her South Toledo home. She was 95. She died in her sleep, her daughter Caryn Jones Flournoy said. A stroke in August "affected her strength, but not her mind." Ms. Smith with Donna Todd and Mary Gregory in 2010 received Impact Newsmaker Awards from the Northwest Ohio Black Media Association. The trio in 1981 co-founded the Toledo Council of Black Nurses. Ms. Smith in 2009 was inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame, for that achievement, for providing and for advocating access to health care, and for educating others about health risks and healthy living. The news surprised her. "I really don't know for what," Ms. Smith told The Blade then. "I think a lot of people do things for other people. I don't feel like I was doing more than any of the other people who give their time." Doris Greer, a community advocate and a friend, recalled that Ms. Smith readily collaborated with others concerned about health and community - and was thorough in working toward goals. "That was part of her personality and character - concern for accessibility and equality," Ms. Greer said. "She was a nurse and broke many barriers in the city in that position. "She listened to all people. She worked cross culturally. She was constantly working to see that other people had it better and have accessibility to those things she knew were available," Ms. Greer said. Ms. Smith also volunteered at Neighborhood Health Association and its Cordelia Martin Health Center for to provide care - take vitals, listen to people with concerns, offer guidance and information. "Daisy was one of the first black registered nurses in Toledo," said Doni Miller, chief executive of Neighborhood Health Association. "She was committed to the care of people who were underserved. And she was committed to offering "that compassion and that need to care for others to a setting where they could get the care they needed," Ms. Miller said. Ms. Smith had been a member of the Toledo-Lucas County Commission on Minority Health and worked with a University of Toledo professor to investigate health disparities in minority communities. She was was among seven black Toledoans honored in 2008 for their medical contributions by the African American Legacy Project of Northwest Ohio. Ms. Smith was a young widowed mother of three when she enrolled to become a licensed practical nurse. Domestic and restaurant work supported the family and helped pay for her schooling. She told The Blade in 1998 that Toledo teachers volunteered to tutor her. She did her homework in the evening while her children were doing theirs. And she averaged three hours of sleep a night. "It was not easy for an African-American woman to enter the profession in those days," Ms. Smith told The Blade in 1998. She worked at Riverside Hospital and, in order become a registered nurse, continued her education at the former Maumee Valley Hospital. She said in 2009 that she could not have pursued her career without neighbors who looked after her children while she worked and studied, or without teachers who helped her get accepted to registered nurse studies. "Toledo has really been very kind to me, and I really feel that I owe the town something," Ms. Smith told The Blade in 2009. As a registered nurse, Ms. Smith had clinical manager roles at Mercy Hospital and at Parkview Hospital. She was a former manager of the state developmental center in Batavia, Ohio. She later received a bachelor's degree from UT and continued with graduate studies. "She was very motivated, very self directed," her daughter said. "She was the type of person who wanted to do better for herself and wanted to make life better for other people." She was born Aug. 26, 1924, in East St. Louis, Ill., to Omelia and George Lancaster. Family members were in Toledo. She and her first husband, Arthur Jones, followed, "to improve their life style," their daughter said. He died in 1948 at age 25. Surviving are her daughters Caryn E. Jones Flournoy and Donna M. Jones Watkins; son, Arthur H. Jones, Jr.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Services were private. Arrangements were by House of Day Funeral Service. The family suggests tributes to Daisy Smith Pediatrics at the Cordelia Martin Health Center. This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 19, 2020.