Resources More Obituaries for Dal Lawrence Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dal G. Lawrence

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Dal G. Lawrence, president for 30 years of the Toledo Federation of Teachers who was known for promoting professional standards, died Tuesday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 86.



He had been in declining health the last two months, said his wife, Francine Lawrence, who succeeded him as TFT president. The couple were grand marshals of the 2014 Toledo Labor Day parade.



"He was like my brother," said Crystal Ellis, a former Toledo superintendent of schools. "His principles were what he lived by. Teachers wanted him to be their voice, and he was that."



When Mr. Lawrence was elected TFT president in 1966, his union had many fewer members than the Toledo Education Association. Two years later, TFT won an election to represent teachers in collective bargaining.



"He was a gifted union leader," his wife said. "He had a deep-seated passion to professionalize teachers."



Mr. Lawrence recalled all too well the power of principals when he began his career. "It was a very subservient kind of existence for teachers then," he told The Blade in 1997.



He worked to improve pay and working conditions. Teachers went on strike for nine days in 1970 and for three weeks in 1978. He championed a first-of-its-kind mentoring program, adopted by the union and school board in 1981 negotiations. Experienced teachers oversee and evaluate new teachers. Struggling tenured teachers also are referred to the program. A board of review is made up of administration and union representatives.



"It reflected labor-management collaboration, which he felt essential to advancing teaching and learning," his wife said. The program has been adopted by districts nationally and, in 2001, received an award for innovation from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.



"I don't think any other single person or couple introduced more positive initiatives to the Toledo Public School system than Dal Lawrence and his successor, Fran Lawrence," said Carty Finkbeiner, who served three terms as Toledo's mayor.



He was born Aug. 10, 1932, to Margaret and Parley Lawrence and grew up on a Hancock County farm. He was a graduate of McComb High School, received a bachelor's degree in education from what is now the University of Findlay, and a master's degree in history from Ohio State University.



He started his career, but a teacher's wages in Grove City, Ohio, circa 1956, would not support a family. He was a traveling herbicide salesman before he became a history teacher in 1961 at DeVilbiss High School.



Surviving are his wife, Francine, whom he married March 21, 1973; daughters, Cheryll Lawrence and Christy Lawrence; sons, Douglas and Andrew; sister, Sue Lee; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



The family will greet friends from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Walker Funeral Home in Sylvania Township. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, where visitation will continue after 10 a.m. The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Jazz Orchestra or Albert Shanker Institute in Washington, shankerinstitute.org.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries