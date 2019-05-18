Services Walker Funeral Home & Crematory 5155 West Sylvania Avenue Toledo , OH 43623 (419) 841-2422 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Walker Funeral Home & Crematory 5155 West Sylvania Avenue Toledo , OH 43623 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM Walker Funeral Home & Crematory 5155 West Sylvania Avenue Toledo , OH 43623 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Walker Funeral Home & Crematory 5155 West Sylvania Avenue Toledo , OH 43623 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Dal Lawrence Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dal George Lawrence

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dal George Lawrence, who advanced a teaching profession around excellence, pride, collegiality and performance, died on May 14 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Mr. Lawrence, president of the Toledo Federation of Teachers from 1966 to 1996, was 86 and lived in Sylvania, Ohio, with his wife of 46 years, Francine Lawrence. Mr. Lawrence was born on August 10, 1932. He grew up on a farm between McComb and Findlay, Ohio and spent his childhood doing what country boys do, mastering the art of running a farm. School was okay, and he liked sports (he won nine letters on high school teams), but except for history, Dal wasn't really enthralled with the subjects his teachers deemed important. He planned to be a farmer, like his father. He became the first in his family to finish high school. He didn't expect to go to college until the last semester of his senior year of high school. Some of his friends were going to college so he gave it a try. He ended up doing things that he never anticipated.

He graduated from Findlay College in 1954 with a B.S. in education and from Ohio State University in 1955 with an M.A. in history. In January 1956, he started teaching at Grove City High School. He left teaching after one year because he could not support a growing family on a teacher's salary. From 1956 to 1961, Dal was a successful salesman for Chemi-Trol Chemical Company traveling throughout the mid-west selling herbicides to county and state highway departments and steel propane tanks to LP gas dealers.

During the summer months, he also managed work crews that applied herbicides along highways and at industrial sites. He soon realized that this was not what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

He recognized that his passion was teaching, specifically world and American history and government. The boy who was a reluctant student in high school discovered a love of reading and learning and pursued a special interest in the history of the Italian Renaissance. In 1961, Dal was hired by Toledo Public Schools as a history teacher and taught at DeVilbiss High School from 1961 to 1968.

Dal was elected to the Toledo Federation of Teachers (TFT) Board of Directors in 1964 and was elected president of the Toledo Federation of Teachers in 1966. He recognized that Toledo teachers were looking for an organization that would be responsive to their interests, and he ensured that TFT would offer teachers a vision about what teaching could be and about how schools should perform. The union would speak for teachers and work to empower them as professionals with an effective voice in matters related to teaching and learning.

Dal was the embodiment of that vision. He worked tirelessly, carrying the message to every school in the system: teachers must be treated as professionals and teachers must act as professionals. Beyond the strength and support of its members, Dal knew that nothing is more important to the success of a union than the right to bargain collectively and the right to binding

arbitration. He negotiated the first binding arbitration public employee contract provision in the state of Ohio and led two teacher strikes against Toledo Public Schools in 1970 and 1978. The Federation grew from 250 members to over 3,000 members including teachers, paraprofessionals and substitute teachers under Dal's leadership. His quest to ensure that teachers be respected and

that public schools excel became concrete reality in contract language and provide Toledo teachers with unique professional opportunities.

The keystone of Dal's efforts to build a profession for teachers around the key issues of excellence, pride, collegiality, standards and performance was peer review, a process in which experienced, accomplished teachers mentor and evaluate the performance of intern teachers and experienced teachers who are deficient in their performance. The Toledo Plan became a nationally acclaimed union/management initiative and was the nation's first peer review teacher evaluation system. Implemented in 1981 and jointly administered by the Toledo Federation of Teachers and the administration of Toledo Public Schools, the Toledo Plan was the winner of the 2001 "Innovations in Government" award, sponsored by the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard and the Ford Foundation. This trailblazing program gave teachers the ultimate responsibility for policing their own ranks, a major step toward professional credibility. It has been copied and implemented by numerous school districts throughout the country."Toledo teachers can now show the public," Dal was quoted as saying in the book Teachers, Schools and Society, "that they care about quality and that they will not tolerate unacceptable performance. It is important for teachers to accept the ultimate responsibility

for policing their profession."

Dal negotiated new pay concepts aimed at keeping teachers in the classroom and pushed his members toward accountability and responsibility for student learning. He established a Career Ladder plan that offered teachers the opportunity to increase their salaries by meeting a series of performance objectives while being evaluated, once again, through a process of peer review. He negotiated additional pay for a master's degree in a liberal arts field to incentivize teachers to acquire knowledge

in their subject discipline. Dal considered instructional expertise and leadership as the province of teachers in Toledo. Math and science instruction at the junior high involving teacher leaders who coached peers in collaboration with Michigan State University, ungraded primary education and a Chinese-Russian Study Center were introduced successfully through Lawrence's leadership. The Toledo Area Writing Project and courses in critical thinking and classroom management were additional initiatives that emphasized teacher leadership.

Mr. Lawrence authored 133 monthly columns about public education ("Speaking for Teachers") in the Toledo Blade and is the author of Don't You Want to Be a Professional?, a book detailing the struggle of Toledo teachers to build a teaching profession.

Mr. Lawrence served as Vice President of the American Federation of Teachers from 1988 to 1996 and was President of the Toledo Area AFL-CIO Council from 1994 to 1998. He was a long time member of the Ohio Federation of Teachers Executive Committee. He helped establish The Ohio 8, a coalition of superintendents and teacher union presidents from Ohio's largest urban districts. He was co-founder of Ohio's Alliance of City Teachers and Great Lakes Teacher Union Reform Network.

Dal was the first teacher recipient of AFT's QUEST Award in 1987. Albert Shanker, longtime president of the American Federation of Teachers, presented the honor to Dal "for his courage in pursuing his convictions about fundamental education reform; for his pioneering work in peer review, induction and career ladder programs for teachers; and for his enduring commitment to quality education and teacher unionism."

In 2018, the Toledo Area United Labor Committee presented Dal with its Legacy Award for his leadership and dedication to organized labor. Dal also received the University of Findlay Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1992, and was inducted in the

DeVilbiss High School Faculty Alumni Hall of Fame in 2013.

Most people knew Dal as a teacher and teacher union president, but he was so much more than that. Dal was a voracious reader of books – hard cover only - that were historic and political, rarely fiction, and a life-long devotee of jazz. Dal and his buddies would travel the Midwest to listen to the music of Stan Kenton. Dal would say in jest that if he became president that Kenton's "Peanut Vendor" would be the national anthem. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and saw every OSU Heisman trophy winner play beginning in 1942 with Les Horvath, number 22. He described himself as a life long suffering fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.

Toledo teachers and paraprofessionals remember Dal as the friend and colleague who took them on a journey from recognition of their rights and responsibilities all the way to national acclaim for their achievements. His real legacy is found not in the ink and paper of a contract, or the bricks and mortar of an office building, but in the people he inspired, the ideas he nurtured, and the lives he influenced.

Mr. Lawrence is survived by his wife, Francine; four children, Cheryll, Douglas (Cindy), Christy, and Andrew (Julie); grandchildren, Andrea (Chris) Creamer, Emily Lawrence, Greg Preciado, Betsy Cranston, Lindsay Lawrence, Patrick Lawrence, Kelsey Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Tru Creamer, Layla Cranston, Max Creamer, Lydia Cranston; sister Sue (Gene) Lee; nieces and nephews, many friends, colleagues and former students. He was preceded in death by his father, Parley; mother, Margaret; and sister, Jeanette (Kenny) Waaland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Toledo Jazz Orchestra, P.O. Box 353123, Toledo, Ohio 43635 or a tax deductible contribution to the Albert Shanker Institute, 555 New Jersey Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

The Shanker Institute is dedicated to funding research and fostering candid exchanges on policy options related to public education, labor, and democracy.

