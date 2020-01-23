|
|
Dale Allen Willey
Dale Allen Willey, 77, of Tipton, MI passed away on January 2, 2020 in the hospital, surrounded by love of family and friends. Dale was born July 31, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio to Kathryn (Lukert) and Irvin Willey. Dale has two sons Robert and Kevin Willey. He worked for Food Town Co. for 40 years until he retired at the age of 62. Dale was an avid NASCAR fan. He belonged to the Moose for many years. Also was a member of American Legion and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Dale was a loyal Michigan fan.
He is survived by sons, Robert (Dolly) and Kevin Willey; sister, Charlene Hall; grandchildren, David Creque, Robyn (Andrew) Crosby and James (Loretta) Clabaugh; great grandchildren, Saddie'Lynn and Levi Crosby, Jacelyn, James and Jaxson Clabaugh; best friends, Gary (Kathy) and Alexis Hollis.
There will be a Celebration of Life TBA – contact family for more information.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 23, 2020