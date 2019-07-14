Dale Bodeman



Dale B. Bodeman, age 89, of West Toledo passed away July 5, 2019 in Sylvania's Goerlich Center. Dale was born January 3, 1930 to Frederick J. and Lucille (Christlieb) Bodeman.



A 1948 graduate of Woodward High School, he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Dale married Rose Encheff December 3, 1960 in Collingwood United Methodist Church. He was a Lucas County Deputy Sheriff for several years before beginning his career working at several area HVAC wholesale businesses. For several years, after retiring in 1996, Dale worked part time in HVAC sales before opening up Bodeman Heating and Cooling with his son.



In his younger years, he coached youth hockey in Toledo from 1979 to 1982 playing out of the Ice House and Tam-O-Shanter.



Dale was truly an animal lover, an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed time spent with his family at their cottage on Deep Lake in the Irish Hills of Michigan.



Surviving are his loving wife, Rose, his son Matt (Karen) Bodeman, his sisters Carole (Fred) Lemerand and Marcia (Donald) Willard; grandchildren Madison, Chase and Matthew Bodeman; step-grandchildren Alexandria (Mickey) Fisher, Trevor Estvanik and Kyle (Kaysha) Estvanik. Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers-in-law Mike Encheff and Donald Willard.



Dale's Life Celebration will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the Memorial Service begins at 4:00 p.m., at Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio with Pastor Melissa Steinecker presiding.



The family suggests any contributions be made to the Whitmer High School Athletic Club for the hockey or football programs or to a .



Special thanks to best friend Bob Pfieffer and sister-in-law Judy Encheff for their caring support during this period. Dale's family would also like to thank the entire staff at the Goerlich Center for the compassionate expert care and guidance given to Dale and his family.



Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019