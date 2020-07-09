Dale C. Siefke
Dale Carl Siefke, 84, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 surrounded by his family at Hospice in Perrysburg. Dale was born in Toledo on July 1, 1936 to Garold R. and Hulda M. (Mitchell) Siefke. He proudly served in the U.S. Airforce after high school, and graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in Law Enforcement. Dale worked as a police officer and a detective for the city of Toledo for 29 years, and then for the Lucas County Family Court as a Baliff for 18 years.
He was passionate for his service to the Toledo community and dedicated to his family. Dale was a proud member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, the Toledo Police Retirees Association, and the American Legion Post 553. Dale loved his family, especially the little children. He enjoyed roller-skating, square-dancing, camping, and vacationing with his family. In his later years, he enjoyed pickle ball at the YMCA. Dale loved collecting and repairing antique radios, an interest he developed after his time in the Air Force.
Dale made friends easily, and he will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his sister, Joyce (Frank) Artrip; his beloved wife, Geri; son, Brian (Rachael Anson); daughter, Brooke (Jeffrey) Pawlecki and grandchildren, Isabelle, Brandon, and Abigail Pawlecki, and Avantaea Siefke. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gerald and sisters, Joanne, Sharon, and Sandra.
There will be a Memorial Visitation at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Sunday, July 12, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. with a Fraternal Order of Police Honor Guard service and Scripture service at 4:30. The Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, and interment at Resurrection Cemetery with military honors. Masks and social distancing are expected.
Please leave a condolence message for the family and view Dale's video tribute at CoyleFuneralHome.com
.www.coylefuneralhome.com