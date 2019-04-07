Dale E. Henderson



Dale E. Henderson, 87, of Toledo, OH passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1931 in Lowry, MN and he married Peggy J. Bodway on February 28, 1984 in Toledo. Dale proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was employed by Middlekoff Trucking where he was Vice President and General Manager for many years and he was most recently employed with Dan's Refrigeration before retirement. Dale also opened his home to those who needed help with taxes and notarizations. In the 60's, Dale got his pilot license and took his first solo flight in a Cessna. Dale was a long time member of The Elks, VFW and N.T.A.C. and very active with the Zenobia Shrine. He belonged to the Masonic Harbor Light Lodge No. 746 F & A.M. of Point Place where he was a 32nd Degree Mason and served as Past Illustrious Grand Master as well as Past High Priest. He also served as Past Comander of Eu Tah Knights Templar. Dale is survived by his wife, Peggy J. Henderson; step children, Aggie (Scott) Burtch and Karen Obrochta; step grandchildren, Denise Burtch and Erik Burtch; siblings, Arlene Person, Vern Hanson, Virginia Nicolay, Bruce Hanson and Jane Hanson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and Clarence Hanson; step son, David Bodway; and brother, Bob Hanson. Friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). A Masonic service will be held during the visitation at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438 and , 480 W. Dussel Dr, Maumee, OH 43537. Condolences can be shared at



Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019