Dale E. Wineland



Dale E. Wineland, 64, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at St. Anne Hospital. He was born July 17, 1954 in Toledo, OH, to Jack and Margaret (Frahn) Wineland. Dale married Maureen L. (Maple) Kane in 1992 and enjoyed 27 years of marriage. He worked for Toledo Edison as an electrician since 1987. Dale enjoyed socializing with friends and family at Sylvania Moose, Joseph Diehm VFW post, and Andy and Barney's. He also loved boating with friends and family on Crooked Lake in Indiana. Left to cherish his memory are his dad Jack, wife Maureen; children, Joel, Lauren (Chris) and Nick; step-daughter Alison Kane; siblings Dewey (Marsha), Diane (Tom), Don, Amy; grandson Keegan. Dale was preceded in death by his mother Marge, sister Deb, and brother-in -law Darryl.



Friends may join the family for a Celebration of Life at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm with the Funeral Service to follow at 7pm. Interment will be private at Ravine Cemetery. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider the Sight Center.



