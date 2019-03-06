Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Wineland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale E. Wineland


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dale E. Wineland Obituary
Dale E. Wineland

Dale E. Wineland, 64, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at St. Anne Hospital. He was born July 17, 1954 in Toledo, OH, to Jack and Margaret (Frahn) Wineland. Dale married Maureen L. (Maple) Kane in 1992 and enjoyed 27 years of marriage. He worked for Toledo Edison as an electrician since 1987. Dale enjoyed socializing with friends and family at Sylvania Moose, Joseph Diehm VFW post, and Andy and Barney's. He also loved boating with friends and family on Crooked Lake in Indiana. Left to cherish his memory are his dad Jack, wife Maureen; children, Joel, Lauren (Chris) and Nick; step-daughter Alison Kane; siblings Dewey (Marsha), Diane (Tom), Don, Amy; grandson Keegan. Dale was preceded in death by his mother Marge, sister Deb, and brother-in -law Darryl.

Friends may join the family for a Celebration of Life at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm with the Funeral Service to follow at 7pm. Interment will be private at Ravine Cemetery. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider the Sight Center.

Online condolences may be offered to Dale's family at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now