Dale E. ZunkDale E. Zunk passed away on June 9, 2020. Dale was born August 10, 1928, in Lucas County, Ohio, to August and Grace Zunk. He graduated in 1947 from Waite High School. Dale married Ardella Mary Chio in July 1949, and they had one son, Dale Jr. Dale Sr. worked at the Electric Auto Lite Co. in Toledo for 10 years, and then worked for 30 years for the Ohio Bell Telephone Co. as an underground cable installer. He also owned an operated the M.F. Serry Construction Co., a company which did contract work for Bell Telephone.Dale loved to fish and hunt ducks on Lake Erie. He was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Blackberry, since 1957. He served as a Deacon, Council member and on many committees under Pr. Tom Wilson.He is survived by his siblings, Janet Buschmann, Merlin "Pete" (Joann) Zunk, Marilyn Zunk, and Judy (Jim) Crawford; brothers-in-law, Ben and Harold Chio; 20 some nieces and nephews of the Chio and Zunk families; and very good friend, Joyce Belcher. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ardella (1989); and son, Dale (2009); as well as his sisters, Geraldine Przyojski, Gloria Soncrant, Donna Siebenaler; his brothers, Lyle and Leland Zunk;and brother-in-law, Richard Soncrant.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, Oregon, OH 43616 on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. where funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Blackberry.