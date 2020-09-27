1/1
Dale Fisher
1952 - 2020
Dale Fisher

Dale L. Fisher, age 68, of Toledo passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born on July 19, 1952 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Philip and Martha Fisher.

Dale started at Jeep in 1977 as a body shop workman, and later retired in 2008. In 1974 he married the love of his life Avis. Dale was known to be a very proud Jeep employee, you could count on your hands how many days he missed during his time with the company. Throughout his life, Dale enjoyed fishing, bird watching, and tinkering about in his shed. He was hardworking and extremely reliable, not only to those he worked with, but to his family as well.

Left to cherish Dale's memory is his wife of 45 years, Avis Fisher; children, Elaine (Roger) Jaquay, David (Rozanna) Fisher, Heather Fisher, and Randy Fisher; adopted children, Kayla (Brandon) Allen and Tatianna Garcia; grandchildren, Samantha (Josh), Jacob, Lori, Michael, Leah, Miyah, Colson, London, Bella, Kyran and Ryker; 7 great-grandchildren; twin brother, Gale (Mary) Fisher; brother, William (the late Andi) Fisher; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services and Interment on Wednesday will be private. (Masks are required are with social distancing).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the Parkinson's Foundation or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in honor of Dale.

To leave a special message for Dale's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
SEP
30
Interment
Highland Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Guest Book

