Dale G. Norman
Dale G. Norman, 92, of Toledo, OH, passed away, Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Goerlich Center, Sylvania. Dale was born April 15, 1927 in Toledo, to parents John M. and Edith A. (Gruber) Norman.
He was employed for more than 46 years in the skilled trades with the Champion Spark Plug Company, before retiring in 1990. Dale was a devout Christian. His belief and trust in the Lord never wavered. Dale was proud to have served with the United States Navy during W.W.II and was awarded the Purple Heart for the injuries he received.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 73 years Irene F. (Simon) Norman; sons Dale (Paula) and Michael (Penny) Norman; grandchildren Ann Renee (Brian) Freeman, and Michael (Dawn), Matthew (Mary Kate), and Peter (Michelle) Norman; 15 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandsons; and brothers Albert and Lester Norman. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Dale L. Norman Jr.; and brothers Milton and Melvin Norman.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, February 20th from 2:00 p.m. until the Funeral Ceremony with Navy Honors, begins at 5:00 p.m.
Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider the Westgate Chapel, where Dale was a long and faithful attendee. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020