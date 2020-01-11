|
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Dale J. Benore
1938 - 2020
(News story) ERIE - Dale J. Benore, a fourth-generation farmer whose bond with the land endured as he operated businesses and tinkered and invented, died Monday in Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was 81.
He suffered cardiac arrest, his son Dave Benore said. Mr. Benore had Lewy body dementia for several years. Last year, he rode along in the combine with Dave.
"Even though he wasn't able to operate the equipment, he was participating," his son said.
For spring planting, he rode the tractor with son Jeffery, "making sure I did a good job. Perfection was his thing.
"He loved the land," son Jeffery said. "That was in his blood."
Son Dave said: "One of the comments Dad made to us is you have to appreciate the land and nurture it and take care of it, because God's not making any more."
Decades ago, when sugar beets were a mainstay, Mr. Benore thought up a four-row beet harvester and devised a way to remove the greens before harvest while on a tractor.
"He had an engineering mind," son Jeffery said
Mr. Benore and his brothers grew tomatoes and cucumbers. Family farming most recently included his sons, with help from the next generation, and grew soybeans, wheat, and corn. Mr. Benore was recognized as a top soybean producer for 2017 in a national soybean yield contest.
Mr. Benore raced at Toledo Speedway as a teen and later tinkered with vintage motorcycles and automobiles. In the late 1960s, he had a body shop on Central Avenue in Sylvania Township. He invented a type of mirror for school buses and was co-inventor of a machine that turned carp into fish hot dogs, son Jeffery said.
"He had the entrepreneurial spirit - 'If I work at it, I can create something,'" son Jeffery said. "He thought he could do it better and easier."
He and his wife, Susan, formed D&S Benore Trucking Inc., which served automotive suppliers in the region. As president, he had a hand in every corner of the business.
"Dad could be working on a tractor in the field one day, and he could be sitting in a board room with a potential customer the next day," son Dave said. "Dad was pretty much successful at everything he did.
"Dad was a pillar of the community and created a lot of jobs for a lot of people and affected people in a positive way," son Dave said.
The trucking firm evolved into Benore Logistic Systems, with son Jeffery as president, Dave as vice president, and locations in Michigan and several Southern states.
He was a member of state and national soybean and corn growers associations and trucking associations in Michigan and South Carolina.
He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Temperance.
"Dad was one of the hardest working men I've ever met, but he also was an individual who loved to laugh and loved to make other people laugh," son Dave said. "He made people feel good through laughter."
He was born Oct. 31, 1938, to Lucille and Norman Benore and grew up on the family's Erie Road farm.
He and the former Susan Kronk married Feb. 11, 1961. She died Dec. 27, 1986.
Surviving are his sons, Jeffery and David; daughter, Karen Postal; sister, Marilyn McClain; eight grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday and from 3-8 p.m. Monday at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Monday. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, where the body will be after 10 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to the Future Farmers of America, St. Joseph School in Erie, or a .
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 11, 2020
