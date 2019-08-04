|
Dale L. Klammer
Dale Lee Klammer, 64, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Dale was born in Merrill, Wisconsin, on November 24, 1954 to William and Margery (Langhoff) Klammer. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.
Dale earned his bachelor degree in computer science from the University of Colorado. He was co-owner of Sherson Technologies, which he founded with his wife, Barbara, in 1990. He served as Vice President of Operations and Chief Systems Engineer. Dale was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Maumee, where he served as a deacon. He was passionately involved in musical groups and praise bands throughout the Toledo area. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing the trumpet, softball, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Dale will be remembered for his vigorous love of life, resilience, and as a strong and grounding force for his family.
Surviving is his loving wife, Barbara (Stoll) Klammer; children, Chad Eckes, Kevin Eckes, Katie Erickson, Shaina Klammer and Christopher Klammer; granddaughters, Peyton Eckes and Grace Erickson and sister, Jan Sievert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne and Bruce Klammer, and brother in-law, Ken Sievert.
Friends and family will be received at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Broadway St. in Maumee. The services will begin at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences can be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
