Dale L. Twining



Dale L. Twining, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Sunset Village in Sylvania, OH. Dale was born on February 12, 1936 to Grace (Nietz) and Harold Twining.



He was a 1954 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School and attended Bowling Green State University before joining the Ohio Army National Guard for three years. He was married to Ernestine (Wirebaugh) for over 15 years and had three children prior to her death in 1976. He then wed Mary (Wells) in 1978. They raised their family in Maumee before moving to Hernando, FL where they spent 18 years before returning to Ohio in 2016 (Fieldstone Villas) to be near family.



Dale worked at General Motors for 30 years prior to his retirement. He and Mary led a very active lifestyle including fishing, boating, camping and bicycling. They also enjoyed several wonderful cruises and traveled together across the US in their RV. Dale especially loved singing. He was a former member of the Acapella Choir at BGSU, the Toledo Choral Society, his church choirs, the Arbor Lakes Chorus and most recently the Sylvania Senior Center Chorus. Now he is singing for the King.



He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Jo (Wells) Twining; sister, Janell Wellman; son, Craig (Martha); daughter, Lisa; step-children, Clark (Karen) Wells, Kathie (Sam) Foreman, and Laurie (Mike) Miller; grandchildren, Dawn, Kristi, Christina and Hannah; as well as 9 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ernestine; son, Eric; and grandson, Matt.



Services are pending. The family suggests any memorial donations be given to Our Daily Bread Ministries, World Vision or Boulevard Christian Church.





