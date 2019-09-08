|
Dale Lamar Staschke
Dale L. Staschke, 89, of Waterville, OH, died September 4, 2019, at Manor of Perrysburg. He was born November 3, 1929, in Fremont, OH, to Arthur and Opal (King) Staschke. Dale worked as a Lather for Turner Brooks, OCP and Spicer. He retired in 1993.
Dale was a member of Waterville Baptist Church and Maumee Eagles. He enjoyed making wood crafts, gardening and horseback riding. He especially loved spending time with his family.
He married Dorothy (Landis) November 17, 1950, she preceded him in death in 2009. Survivor include daughters, Cheryl (James) Wilkins, Carol (Thomas) Walborn and Tammy (Kenneth) Blair; grandchildren, Troy (Kris) Walborn, Todd (Teresa) Walborn, Tonya (Jack) Wilson, Monica (Thomas) Denniston, Shawn (Desiree) Wilkins, Jeff Blair, Angela Blair, Amber (Douglas) Meyer, and Jenny (Paul) Cowdry; great grandchildren, Patrick, Katheryn, Victoria, Phillip, Bailee, Kylie, Gabrielle, Troy, Olivia, Kelsey, Keegan, Hailey, Keith, Lilliana, Jack Thomas, Harley, Alan, Cody, Jordan, Isaac, Alexis, Natalie, Xavier, Dominic, Ashley, Morgan, Tyler, Nathan, and Aaron; great great granddaughter, Lilly. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; brother, Raymond Staschke and sisters, Pauline Fox and Viola Krotzer.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial Contributions can be given to Senior Helpers, Per Diem, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019