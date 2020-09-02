Dale Patrick Ashman
Dale Patrick Ashman, age 76, formerly of Berdan Ave. in Toledo, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Orchard Villa surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 15, 1943 in Toledo, OH to George Alfred and Charlotte Mae (Bates) Ashman. A graduate of DeVilbiss High School, Dale worked for the Schill Pattern Corporation for 20 years, retiring in 2002, and before that at Toledo Hospital, Links Cafeteria (where he met his future wife Kathleen), and Toledo Steel Tube. Dale was always on the go. He loved the outdoors - whether camping, fishing, or going for long drives. He was also a classic car enthusiast. More than anything though, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Kathleen (Leggett) Ashman; and brother, James Neal Ashman. Survivors include his daughter, Candace (Robert) Chegar; son, Patrick (Tina) Ashman; grandchildren, Tabatha Ashman, Patrick (Kendra) Ashman II, Amanda Chegar, Adam (Katie) Ashman, Alyssa (Antonio) Swartz, Michael Chegar, and Jonathan Chegar; sisters, Kay Rader and Bonnie Stubleski; brother, George "David" Ashman; and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00-8:00 at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The funeral service will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Tim Leggett presiding. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Social distancing and face masks will be required for visitation and services. Memorial donations may be given to a charity of the donor's choice
