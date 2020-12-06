Dale R. Heath
Dale R. Heath, 61 formerly of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Spring Meadows Nursing Home, Woodstock, Ohio.
Dale was born February 6, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio. He was a graduate of Whitmer High School. Dale worked in sales and marketing at Erie Construction and Northwest Circulation Sales. Dale enjoyed listening to Beatles music. He loved pets, especially cats, dogs and birds. Dale enjoyed camping and taking walks at Swan Creek Metro Park.
Dale is survived by his second mother, Janice Heath; siblings, Todd (Sarah) Heath and Julie (Al) Warner.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Heath and Charlene (Scofield) Heath; grandparents, Marie and Clarence Heath and James and Estelle Quaintance; 2 sisters, Doreen and Sandy Heath.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio.
