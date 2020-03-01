|
|
Dale S. Redd Jr.
Dale S. Redd Jr., 99, formerly of Toledo, died peacefully at his home in Interlochen, MI on February 22, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born in Toledo to the late Dale S. and Hazle (Sanders) Redd, graduated from Waite High School, and attended the University of Toledo.
Dale is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ula Whisenand Redd; daughters, Kathie (Carl) Bridges and Pam (Bob) Warren; grandchildren, David M. (Amy) Warren, Wendy (Frank) Laney, and Gayle (Bill) Jex; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by stepchildren, Douglas (Tamera) Perras, Kathy (Warren) Karmol, and Craig Perras. Dale's brother, Richard Redd and his first wife, Catherine (Baker) Redd preceded him in death.
During WWII Dale served in the US Army as an administrative medical officer in Italy and North Africa, later serving in the US Army Reserves and the Ohio National Guard. After returning from the war, he worked for the B.R. Baker Company. He began his 28 year career as a salesman for NCR in 1955. He was known for his congeniality and sense of humor.
Dale enjoyed puttering in his woodshop, gardening and spent countless hours scanning old family photos and researching and writing his family history. He got much companionship from the many dogs he and Ula have had over the years.
A committed supporter of his local community, Dale was instrumental in establishing Post 7493 of the VFW in Interlochen and was drafted as Post Commander at the first meeting. He later joined the Interlochen Chamber of Commerce where he served on the board, solicited advertisers for and edited The Voice, a community newsletter. He was named Member of the Year in 1991 and granted a Life Membership after becoming inactive.
The family extends its deepest gratitude to Heartland Hospice of Traverse City who lovingly provided care for Dale the last several weeks of his life. Condolences and memories may be left at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com. Donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 4020 Copper View, Suite 113, Traverse City MI 49684 or Interlochen Public Library, 9411 10th St., Interlochen, MI 49643
The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020