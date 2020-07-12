Dale T. Christiansen
Dale T. Christiansen, 81, of Walbridge passed Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice. He was born December 2, 1938 in Walbridge, OH the son of Thomas and Florence (Davis) Christiansen. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Surviving is his wife, Betty (Gossard), (Shaw) Christiansen; son, Thomas Dale Christiansen. Step-children, Lila ( Robert) Csortos; Robert (Sue) Shaw; Brenda Enck; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; 5 nieces and 5 nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Pettrey, Nancy Shirk, Phyllis Crampton; brothers, Robert and David.
Dale and Betty's wishes were that a memorial service be held when their ashes are buried together.
