Dale T. Christiansen
1938 - 2020
Dale T. Christiansen

Dale T. Christiansen, 81, of Walbridge passed Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice. He was born December 2, 1938 in Walbridge, OH the son of Thomas and Florence (Davis) Christiansen. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Surviving is his wife, Betty (Gossard), (Shaw) Christiansen; son, Thomas Dale Christiansen. Step-children, Lila ( Robert) Csortos; Robert (Sue) Shaw; Brenda Enck; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; 5 nieces and 5 nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Pettrey, Nancy Shirk, Phyllis Crampton; brothers, Robert and David.

Dale and Betty's wishes were that a memorial service be held when their ashes are buried together.

Those wishing to express their condolences or share a fond memory are invited to visit his page at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, Fremont, OH.

www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
July 11, 2020
Always enjoyed seeing Dale and Betty. May God bless your family and friends.
Loretta Kuhn
Family
