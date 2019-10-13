The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
628 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
628 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Miekis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale W. "Duke" Miekis


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale W. "Duke" Miekis Obituary
Dale "Duke" W. Miekis

Dale "Duke" W. Miekis, age 82 of Northwood, OH passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. He was born on February 24, 1937 in Toledo, OH to Walter and Eloise (Janicki) Miekis. Dale was an electrician with the Local 8, IBEW and proudly served as a Volunteer Firefighter for the City of Northwood for 50 years where he served as Captain and was instrumental with starting their EMS program. He also served on the Civil Service Board for Northwood and was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford. Dale enjoyed traveling, golfing, old cars, playing cards and dominos. Most of all Dale enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle who will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Joyce (Critzer) Miekis; children, Kevin (Irene) Miekis, Renee (Douglas) Bowman, Patti (Keith) Turco, Brenda (David) Kreger; step-children, David (Patricia), Brent (Beth), Michael (Cheryl), Ryan (Kerry) and Kristin Martin; sister, Elaine (Leo) Pawlowski. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Sally Miekis.

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski–Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460 on Monday, October, 14, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. where Last Alarm services will be provided by the Northwood Fire Department at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460 beginning at 11 a.m. where the family will greet guests beginning at 10 a.m. in the church narthex. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery in Millbury. Memorial contributions may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church or the Northwood Fire Department in Dale's memory. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit www.walkerfumeral homes.com.

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now