|
|
Dale "Duke" W. Miekis
Dale "Duke" W. Miekis, age 82 of Northwood, OH passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. He was born on February 24, 1937 in Toledo, OH to Walter and Eloise (Janicki) Miekis. Dale was an electrician with the Local 8, IBEW and proudly served as a Volunteer Firefighter for the City of Northwood for 50 years where he served as Captain and was instrumental with starting their EMS program. He also served on the Civil Service Board for Northwood and was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford. Dale enjoyed traveling, golfing, old cars, playing cards and dominos. Most of all Dale enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Joyce (Critzer) Miekis; children, Kevin (Irene) Miekis, Renee (Douglas) Bowman, Patti (Keith) Turco, Brenda (David) Kreger; step-children, David (Patricia), Brent (Beth), Michael (Cheryl), Ryan (Kerry) and Kristin Martin; sister, Elaine (Leo) Pawlowski. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Sally Miekis.
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski–Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460 on Monday, October, 14, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. where Last Alarm services will be provided by the Northwood Fire Department at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460 beginning at 11 a.m. where the family will greet guests beginning at 10 a.m. in the church narthex. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery in Millbury. Memorial contributions may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church or the Northwood Fire Department in Dale's memory. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit www.walkerfumeral homes.com.
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019