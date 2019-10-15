|
(News story) Dale "Duke" W. Miekis, a longtime union electrician and retired Northwood fire captain who in 1970 was instrumental in establishing the city's EMS service, died Friday at St. Vincent Mercy Health Medical Center. He was 82.
He had a heart condition, his son, Kevin Miekis, said.
The elder Mr. Miekis retired from IBEW Local 8, Rossford, in 1999 after about 45 years as an electrician. He remained a member of Local 8 for another 10 years.
He also was a volunteer firefighter at Northwood Fire Department - a public department with members paid-on-call - for 50 years, from 1963 until 2013 when he retired with the rank of captain after serving in that capacity for a few years.
"He had a heart of gold. [And] he was a great mentor to younger firefighters," Northwood Fire Chief Joel Whitmore said. "He [also] was one of the pioneers of EMS in Northwood. He helped start it in 1970. He was just a great guy. He will be missed."
Mr. Miekis also served on the Civil Service Commission for the City of Northwood for about 25 years until the time of death, his son said.
"He was a very kind person, a generous person, … generous with his time," his son said. "He was very honest, competitive, and giving. He was also very funny. He would take an opportunity to make light of something to make you happy."
Mr. Miekis was born Feb. 24, 1937, in Toledo to Eloise and Walter Miekis.
In 1955, he graduated from Macomber High School, where he played varsity football.
Once graduated, Mr. Miekis got an electrician's apprenticeship with Local 8. He later also obtained a private pilot's license and flew small airplanes for recreation only for a few years when he was in his 20s.
In retirement, he liked to spend time with family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing cards and dominoes, and helping his son Kevin restore old cars.
Mr. Miekis was a longtime member of All Saints Catholic Church, Rossford.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sally.
Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Joyce Miekis; son, Kevin Miekis; daughters, Renee Bowman, Patti Turco, and Brenda Kreger; sister, Elaine Pawlowski; stepchildren, David, Brent, Michael, Ryan, and Kristin Martin; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford, where the family will start greeting guests at 10 a.m. in the narthex.
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
The family suggests tributes to the church or the Northwood Fire Department.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 15, 2019