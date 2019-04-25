Dale Zdawczyk



Dale John Zdawczyk passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 21, 2019 in his home at the age of 58. He was born September 16, 1960 to Daniel and Virginia (Kwiatkowski) Zdawczyk in Toledo and attended Woodward High School Class of 1977. After high school, Dale joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the U.S.S. Raleigh in Norfolk, VA.



He was a EMT in Brookshire, TX before returning to Toledo where he worked at Ohio Pickling and Processing. Dale was an avid fisherman, hunter and collected firearms. He also loved horses and rode for many years.



He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Darrel Zdawczyk and nephew Daniel Zdawczyk. Dale is survived by daughters, whom he loved very much, Virginia (Ginni) Zdawczyk and Angelica (Brandon) Barailloux; brother Dennis (Connie) Zdawczyk; sister Dawn (Jim) Peterek; three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Friday from 2 – 8 PM where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 PM. A scripture service will be offered in the funeral home Friday at 7 PM.



