Damar Grier
Damar Grier, age 48, passed away suddenly on Saturday December 7th, 2019 at The Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Damar was born on October 31st, 1971 in Toledo, Ohio to the late George "Chick" and Arnetta "Sweet" Grier.
Damar always had a deep love love for fashion and has always been stylish. He started his clothing line, "Fly Junkie Universe" in 2013 and dedicated his time to building the brand. Damar lived through music and used it as a way to express himself. He was also the Pittsburgh Steelers' number one fan. Damar enjoyed helping and caring for others. Most of all, him and Courtney loved surrounding themselves with their children.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving fiancé of 7 years, Courtney Oswalt; as well as his daughters, DeLaya, Elena, Cierra, Aleeah; sons, Devon (Dominique), Dontonio, Davi, Anthony, and Gabriel; grandchildren, Devon "Sir", King, and Denver. Also his brothers, Donatelli "Donnie" Clarke, Daryl Clarke (Beth Cordes), Myron (Anntionette) Frazier and 7 sisters. Also a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive guests on Saturday December 14th from 3:30-6 p.m. at The House of Day at 2550 Nebraska Ave. (419)534-2550.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 14, 2019