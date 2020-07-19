Dan Cullum
Dan Cullum, age 64, of Naperville, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Dan is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carolyn (nee Czubinski) Cullum; son, Brian; daughter-in-law, Sarah and granddaughter, Lucy; son, Christopher, and future daughter-in-law, Megan; mother, Marion (nee Alt); brother, Raymond; sister, Janet; brother, Thomas; brother, Patrick, and sister-in-law, Kelly. Dan also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and his dear friends, as well as his two beloved cats, Wrigley and Rizzo. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Cullum.
Dan was born on May 17, 1956, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in Toledo, Ohio, in 1974 and went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1978. A lover of aviation, Dan received his private pilot's license while he attended Embry-Riddle and flew recreationally for a number of years. Professionally, Dan was a longtime sales representative in the furniture industry where he forged many lifelong friendships.
Dan and Carolyn have resided in Naperville since 1987. Dan was an active participant in his sons' recreational activities, coaching Brian and Christopher in youth baseball and basketball leagues and also assisting with his boys' Cub scout troops.
Dan loved to golf; he was a fixture at many local golf courses over the years and spent many Sunday mornings with his friends and his golf clubs. His sense of humor and infectious smile sparked many friendships, while his big heart and generosity helped build lasting relationships.
The Cullum family will be holding a private funeral service to pay their respects. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Dan's family asks that you make a donation in his honor to either St. Francis de Sales High School in Toledo, Ohio (https://www.sfstoledo.org/ways-to-give
) or to Naperville Little League Baseball (https://www.leagueathletics.com/UserForm.asp?RegID=203749&org=napervillelittleleague
).