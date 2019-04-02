Home

The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Dan Robbins Obituary
Dan Robbins

Dan Robbins, 93, died Monday, April 1, 2019, in Sylvania, Ohio. Considered to be one of the world's most widely exhibited artists, Robbins was the creator of Paint by Numbers. His prototype for the paint kits, Abstract No. 1, gave way to a craze that swept the nation, selling millions a year in their heyday and enduring as a pop cultural phenomenon today. Born on May 26, 1925 to Helen and Lou Robbins in Detroit, Robbins graduated from Cass Technical High School in Detroit.

He served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during World War II before establishing himself as an artist working in Detroit, Toledo, and later the Chicago area. His work has been featured at the Smithsonian's National Gallery of Art and was part of an exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum.

A beloved husband and father, Dan is survived by his wife of 73 years, Estelle, as well as his sons Michael of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Larry (Terry) of Toledo; brother-in-law Harvey Shapiro (Phyllis) and sister-in-law Marge Robbins. He was also the treasured grandfather of Sarah Robbins (Craig Holland), Amy Kadens (Pete), and Adam Robbins, and great-grandfather of Noa Kadens, Asher Kadens, Libby Kadens, Mila Holland, and Lev Holland.

Funeral services will be held at 12PM on Wednesday, April 3, at The Dorfman Chapel in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
