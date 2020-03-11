|
Dana Jo Warren
Dana Jo Warren, 74, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Hospice in Toledo, OH. Dana was born on April 16, 1945 in Toledo, OH and grew up in Swanton, OH and resided in Toledo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Raymond Nye and Emmett Bigelow; sister, Ruby Jean Haggard and brother, Zern Bigelow. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Lary Warren Sr; and her children, Carla Lemble (Joseph) and Lary Warren Jr. (Elmarie); ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; special friends, Jennifer Hood and Audra Lehman.
Dana was a longtime member of the Rossford Eagles. She worked for Franklin Ice Cream/United Dairy Farmers as a manager for many years, and also worked for 7-11 before opening her own business, Dana's Snack Shop at 405 Madison Ave. for sixteen years. She then worked for Park Smart prior to retiring.
We would especially like to thank the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio including her granddaughter April for the wonderful care she received. The Family suggests any memorial contributions be donated to Hospice of NW Ohio.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. A prayer service will begin at 12:15 p.m. and a dinner following at the Rossford Eagles 2322 Lime City Rd, Rossford, OH.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020