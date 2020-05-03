Dana L. Serres
Dana Lee Serres, 61, passed away on April 30, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1958, to Lawrence and Toni Serres in Roswell, NM. Dana was a loving member of the deaf community. She had an impeccable memory, including remembering the birthdays of all of her nieces and nephews and all of their children. Dana enjoyed playing Bingo, was an avid cat lover, and she cherished her family.
Dana was preceded in death by her loving grandparents; her parents; and her nephews, Bradley, Michael and Duane. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her siblings, Larry (Sharon) Serres, George Serres, Toni (Bill) Miller and her twin, Lana (Tom) Schlegel; half-sisters, Jan Albrecht and Judy Johnson; nieces and nephews, Tige, Matthew, Jeremiah, Sarah, Anna, Jason, Brian, Kevin and Michelle; and many dear friends.
Due to the current Covid-19 restriction, burial will be private. Memorial services will be held at a future date. Memorial tributes may be directed to the Toledo Humane Society.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.